Kaizer Zulu’s Condemnation Continues

The behaviour exhibited by President Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu during the match between Zambia and Senegal has drawn nationwide condemnation.
Governance Expert MacDonald Chipenzi says the behaviour by Mr Kaizer Zulu is an embarrassment to the nation.
Mr Chipenzi further notes that failure by president Lungu to take action against Mr Zulu shows that he condones indiscipline.
