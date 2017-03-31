Kalumbila’s Mukumbi Chiefdom Cut Off

Mukumbi Chiefdom in Kalumbila District has been cut off from the rest of the central business district due to the deplorable state of the road.

The situation has mostly affected residents of Mangala area who have been left with no alternative route to the district hospital situated in Lumwana area.

But District Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU Chairperson Robinson Kalota says machinery has already been mobilized to work on the road.