Landless Corner Police Officers Allegedly Tourture Suspect To Death

The family of a 28-year-old Kelvin Kabango of Landless Corner in Central Province who died at Kabwe General Hospital last week has accused some named police officers at Landless Corner police station of having caused his death.

Kelvin was taken ill on Thursday last week and his elder brother Lawrence Kabango has told MUVI TV NEWS that he was brutally tortured in police cells by a named police officer at the station.

He has further accused Central Province Police Command of trying to shield the involved police officers.

However, Central Province Commissioner of Police, Lombe Kamukoshi has dismissed the allegations stating that law enforcement agencies will investigate the matter to its conclusive end with impartiality.

She has assured that the long arm of the law will visit the accused police officer if found wanting.