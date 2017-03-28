Last Witness Testifies In Masebo’s Alleged Abuse Of Office Case

The state has closed its case in a matter where former Tourism Minister Sylvia Masebo stands charged with abuse of authority of office.

This was after the last witness testified in the matter.

52-year-old Ackim Musonda, a Chief Editor at Parliament has told Lusaka Magistrate Irene Wishimanga that government effected a ban on the hunting of Lions and suspended the safari hunting concessions.

Is is between December 1, 2012 and June 30, 2013 alleged that Ms Masebo abused the authority of her office by cancelling the procurement Process tender for hunting concessions without following laid down procurement procedures

