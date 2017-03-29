Luapula Villagers Call For Increased Mobile Health Services

Several villagers within Chief Chimese’s Chiefdom in Mansa district of Luapula Province have called for increased mobile health services in the area.

Theysay the few mobile hospitals stationed in the area have been helpful, hence the need for more as they cannot afford transport costs to access health centers far from the area.

And Luapula Province Health Director Dr. Peter Bwalya says government will ensure that mobile health servicesare frequently sent to rural areas.