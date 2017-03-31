Lundazi Council Sued Over Plots

Construction works on a piece land under controversy in Lundazi district have stalled after one of the applicants decided to sue the Council for alleged lack of transparency in the manner the plots were allocated.

Some residents who attended interviews at the council but were not given plots are not happy with the council’s decision to give plots to people who never attended interviews.

The applicants says about 72 people acquired plots despite not attending interviews.

One of the applicants Biliet Banda has since taken the matter to Lundazi Magistrate Court seeking an injunction to restrain those developing the land to stop as they did not acquire land in a transparent manner.