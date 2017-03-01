Lusaka Lawyer Accuses LAZ of Being Dictatorial

A Lusaka lawyer has charged that the Law Association of Zambia is a dictatorial body which believes it is above the Constitution of Zambia.

Robson Malipenga of Messrs Robson Malipenga and Company has submitted before Lusaka High court Judge, Betty Mung’omba that he can as such, not consent to LAZ taking away his constitutional civil liberties such as freedom of speech, movements and association.

Mr. Malipenga has insisted that the compulsory requirement of lawyers

belonging to LAZ was undemocratic and unconstitutional in relation to

the constitution of Zambia.

Mr Malipenga has in this matter dragged the Attorney General Likando Kalaluka and LAZ to court seeking a declaration that he enjoys fundamental rights to form or belong to other association of lawyers

other than LAZ.

But LAZ has submitted that Mr Malipenga is not barred from belonging to any other association but as a legal practitioner the law only allows LAZ the mandated legal body to issue practicing licenses for

one to operate as an advocate.

Justice Mung’ombe has since ordered that the matter proceeds to trial on a date yet to be set.