Lusaka Man Left With Broken Leg For Wearing Pro-Presidential Petition T-Shirt

A 30-year-old man has been left with a broken leg after being hit with a machete for merely wearing a t-shirt which had words reading the “Presidential petition must be heard.

The man who has opted to remain anonymous for fear to putting his life in danger says a group of about seven men attacked him and demanded that he should remove the t-shirt.

He says while in a confrontation, a machete was produced and used to break his legs.

His brother who attempted to rescue him was also beaten.