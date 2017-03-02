Lusaka Mayor Eats His Own Vomit

In a dramatic turn of events, Lusaka mayor Wilson Kalumba has made a U-turn on the controversial plot in mass media area.

The Lusaka mayor now claims the ministry of lands issued the plot to a Chinese national on the road reserve.

Late last year Mr. Kalumba defended the questionable plot stating that the Chinese national had followed procedure to the latter before being issued the plot.

This was amid concerns from some residents that the piece of land is a road.

However, Lusaka District Commissioner Davis Mulenga ordered for the demolition of the structures built on the piece of land claiming it was illegal.

The decision was later endorsed by the Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe.