Police are looking for a woman of Lusaka for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the stomach.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says a case of unlawful wounding is under investigation.

Doris Banda believed to be between 20 and 21 years old is alleged to have stabbed 25 year old Jacob Mwape of Lusaka’s Chipata Compound.

This was after her lover allegedly ended their relationship.