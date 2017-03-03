Malawi Ups Maize Gate Scandal Probe Demands

Malawians have intensified calls for transparency and accountability in that country regarding the maize gate scandal.

Protests have been held in various parts of the country demanding among other things the arrest of former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda who was fired after the Commission Inquiry institute to investigate alleged corruption in the maize deal between Zambia and Malawi revealed that he and some government officials were part of the deal.

Meanwhile, Former Republican Vice President Guy Scott has accused government of trying to hide information regarding the Maize-gate scandal.

Dr. Scott has however warned that there will be confusion in the country if government wants to handle the maize-gate scandal casually.

