Malawian Opposition Gives Govt Ultimatum to Arrest Chaponda Over Maize Gate Scandal

Opposition Malawi Congress Party-MCP has given the government an ultimatum of two months to arrest fired Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda or face peaceful protests.

MCP Acting Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka said if Mutharika does not act on Chaponda within two months, the MCP gurus will sit down and make assessments on how best to hold the peaceful protests legally.

Mr Mkaka says Dr Chaponda should be arrested and charged with corruption related offences as recommended by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on maizegate.

Mkaka’s comments follow threats by party President Lazarus Chakwera who said he would call for protests.

He says the party is giving time to President Peter Mutharika to do the needful.

President Mutharika fired Dr. Chaponda from cabinet after the inquiry found that the powerful minister had suspicious dealings in the procurement of maize from Zambia.

However, President Mutharika recently said he can-not order the Anti-Corruption Bureau to arrest Dr. Chaponda, arguing the graft busting body is independent of any political influence.