Man’s Beheaded Body Found

Police have picked a body of a man with missing body parts in Ndola’s Twapia Township.

The body was discovered by residents with a damaged skull, missing private parts and other body parts.

Residents are suspecting that the unidentified man could have been murdered elsewhere before being dumped at a community park.

Some residents have urged police to enhance their night patrols to prevent suspected ritual killings in the area.

Sensitive viewers are warned over some of the pictures you are about to see.

