Medical Doctor Nabbed Over Fake Us Dollars

The Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC-has arrested a 54 year-old Medical Doctor of Lusaka for being in possession of more than 84 Thousand United States Dollar counterfeit notes.

Daniel Konga Maswahu, 54, a Medical Doctor of Kabwata Township was arrested at a named Shopping Mall in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, the Commission has in various parts of the country arrested six people for unlawful cultivation and trafficking in narcotic and psychotropic substances.

This is according to DEC Public Relations Officer, Theresa Katongo.