MEF University Students Protest Poor Management and Demand Tuition Refunds

The students at MEF University in Lusaka have protested over poor management of the institution.

The students say they have missed classes for a month and management seems not to be concerned.

They are now demanding a refund of tuition fees.

MEF Students Union Acting President Kelvin Zulu says he is disappointed that no action has been taken to resolve the problem.

But the School Registrar Charles Sikota says the students have refused to dialogue with management.