M’membe Tells Court Seized Printing Press Is Not Owned By Post Newspaper

Fred M’membe and his wife Mutinta have told the Lusaka High Court that the printing press seized by the state does not belong to the post newspaper in liquidation.

Through their lawyer the couple has submitted before Justice Susan Wanjelani that it is illegal and unlawful for the police to continue occupying their residence.

This is in a matter in which the two have applied for judicial review asking the court to stay the decision of the police to camp at their house.