More Oppose Chainama Clinic Pending Demolition, Closure

More people have continued showing displeasure over reports that government plans to close and demolition Chainama clinic to pave way for extension of Levy General Hospital.
Adrian Mwanza a concerned who resides within Chainama community has accused government of not caring for people who depend on the clinic for numerous services.
Mr Mwanza has urged the Minister of Health to quickly intervene on behalf of the people.
More people have continued showing displeasure over reports that government plans to close and demolition Chainama clinic to pave way for extension of Levy General Hospital.