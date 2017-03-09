More UNZA Students Appeal For Loan Scheme

University of Zambia students who have again failed to make it on the newly released bursary list have appealed to government to consider adding them.
The students who gathered at the Ministry of Higher Education premises told Muvi TV news that the student bursary scheme has left out many vulnerable students.
Meanwhile, University of Zambia students Union UNZASU Acting President, Grey Ndlovu has commended government for including more students on the loan scheme.
