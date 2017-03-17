Muteteka’s Abuse of Authority Case Date Set

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has set April 20th 2017 as date for continued defense in a matter where former deputy minister of local government and housing Moses Muteteka is facing charges of abuse of authority of office.

Mr. Muteteka who is also former MMD Chisamba Member of Parliament is in counts one to six alleged given 6 hammer mills belonging to Chibombo District council to his relatives acts arbitrary and prejudicial to the interests of government and stole one hammer mill the property of Chibombo district council in 2011.

In count seven Mr. Muteteka is also alleged to have used Chisamba constituency funds to procure 26 bicycles, 2 solar panels, a solar regulator and a solar battery from SARO Agro Limited without adhering to guidelines.

It is also alleged in count 8 and 9 that Mr. Muteteka directed Chibombo district council to purchase 6 hammer mills from SARO agro industries limited the highest bidder without adhering to tender procedures.