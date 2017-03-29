Mwinilunga Residents Against Zambia Pulling Out Of ICC

Residents of Mwinilunga District of North-Western Province are against the idea of Zambia pulling out of the International Criminal Court-ICC.

The residents have wondered why the Zambian government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu want Zambia out of the ICC when all the former Presidents never thought of doing so.

They have also described the K2 Million allocated to the consultation process as a waste of money especially that President Lungu is on record stating that government has no money for referendum.