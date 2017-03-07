Mwinilunga’s Kabanda Day Secondary School Pupils Learning While Standing

Pupils at Mwinilunga’s Kabanda Day Secondary School are learning while standing due to the lack desks.
The school also lacks proper toilets forcing both male and female teachers to use dilapidated structures.
Most of research topics in zambia are only based on the causes of poverty. The question is ‘why can’t we formulate strategies and policies to reduce the level of poverty in rural areas? If lack of education; let us support our brother’s and sisters by taking such issues into consideration. How are the children expected to perform effectively in such a condition? Our policy system is weak, for lack of a better terms.