Ndola Deputy Mayor Impeachment Foiled

PF Councilors in Ndola have u-turned on their stance to impeach Deputy Mayor Kennedy Kasabo.

The councilors’ decision comes a day after the civic leaders passed a motion to impeach Mr. Kasabo for his alleged treacherous behaviour.

Inside sources have told Muvi TV News that they suspect that Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo has influenced them to reverse their earlier decision.

21 councilors had initially signed a petition to impeach the deputy mayor but the civic leaders were allegedly threatened by senior party officials.