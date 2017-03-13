Nkandu Luo’s Mtendere Relocation Pronouncement A Hoax

Munali Member of Parliament Professor Nkandu Luo’s pronouncement of relocating Mtendere and Kalikiliki residents affected by the floods, has turned out to be a hoax.

On March 3, 2017, Prof. Luo promised that the affected residents will be relocated to a higher ground by March 4, 2017 but to no avail.

Ten days later, area Councilor Watson Mtonga has told MUVI TV NEWS that no meeting had ever taken place with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit-DMMU concerning the matter.

He has since appealed to the DMMU to speed up the relocating process.