NRDC Students Protest over Erratic Water Supply

Students at the Natural Resources Development College – NRDC- have boycotted classes in protests against among other things erratic water supply at the institution.
Student’s Union Secretary General Majoni Mulenga says the water crisis has remained unresolved for a long time.
He claims management has failed to rectify the problem.
The students have vowed not to go back to class until their concerns are addressed.
Students at the Natural Resources Development College – NRDC- have boycotted classes in protests against among other things erratic water supply at the institution.