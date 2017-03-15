NRDC Students Protest over Erratic Water Supply

Students at the Natural Resources Development College – NRDC- have boycotted classes in protests against among other things erratic water supply at the institution.
Student’s Union Secretary General Majoni Mulenga says the water crisis has remained unresolved for a long time.
He claims management has failed to rectify the problem.
The students have vowed not to go back to class until their concerns are addressed.

