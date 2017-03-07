OYDC Stampede Wake Up Call for GOVT-Lusaka Civic Leader

Mwembeshi Ward Councilor Kelvin Kaunda has concurred with the concerns of majority Zambians that poverty has reached devastating levels in the country.

Speaking in the aftermath of stampede which left eight people dead and 25 others severely injured as they jostled for 10 Kilograme bags of mealie meal in Lusaka on Monday morning, Mr Kaunda says the incident is a wakeup call to government.

Mr Kaunda was speaking when he visited the scene of the incident at the Olympic Youth Development Center-OYDC.

Currently, several Zambians cannot afford to buy a bag of mealie meal whose prices have drastically gone up despite campaign rhetoric that the prices of the commodity will be reduced.