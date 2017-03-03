PF Cadres Descend On Law Association of Zambia Offices

Law Association of Zambia – LAZ offices have been closed after some political party cadres camped outside the institution.

The cadres are demanding that LAZ president Linda Kasonde steps down.

The cadres displayed placards alleging that Ms. Kasonde represents an opposition political party and not LAZ.

They have demanded that she forms a political party and not hide in the institution.

The cadres who were not clad in any party regalia are suspected to be from PF.

And when contacted LAZ president Linda Kasonde said she was not in a position to say anything but a statement will be made later.

