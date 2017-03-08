Police Accused Of Covering Crime

Two mothers of Lusaka’s Marapodi compound are accusing some police officers at Bennie Mwiinga Police post of trying to cover a road accident in which they each lost a child.

The mothers claim that for about six months now since the accident happened, police officers at Bennie Mwiinga police post have been turning them away saying the matter is still being investigated.

Their children aged 23 and 24 years old were on a bus which one of them was driving when another motorist hit them from behind around Marshlands in Lusaka sometime in September last year.