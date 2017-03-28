Police Command Impressed With Drunk Officer’s Behavior

In a shocking turn of events, the Zambia police has praised the drunk police officer whose picture has gone viral on social media.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo has described the officer’s behavior as high level of discipline which the police command is impressed with.

Ms Katongo’s statement contradicts Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri’s statement that the officer’s behavior was embarrassing and that he will be punished.

And in a related development, another police officer has been caught on camera drunk while in uniform.