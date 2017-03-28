Police Officer In Ndola Truck Driver Murder Case Fails To Appear In Court

Trial for two suspects implicated in the murder of a 38-year-old truck driver has failed to take off in the Ndola High Court.

Defence counsel Tom Shamakamba has told the court that his client Muzamu Banda has been admitted at the Ndola Central Hospital after suffering from cerebral malaria.

MrShamakambahas told Judge Emelia Sunkutu that the police officer has been in hospital for over a week.

Judge Sunkutu has since informed the police officer’s co-accused Collins Changala that the matter could not take off because the court cannot predict the recovery of the patient.

The matter has been adjourned to April 20, 2017 for commencement of trial.

On December 27, 2016, the accused police officer is alleged to have shot Nkhoma who bled to death after sustaining gunshot wounds on the thigh.