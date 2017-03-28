Power Tools Bus Driver Awarded For Saving 43 Lives

A Power Tools Transport driver who avoided a head-on collision accident involving a bus and a fuel tanker which flipped and caught fire along the Great North Road in Kabwe,has been honoured.

Evans Chabala has been awarded Distinguished Excellence in Safety Awareness after he saved the lives of 43 passengers in what could have been the most fatal accident.

Powertools proprietor Davies Shikaputo says the company has decided to award the driver in order to share the happiness that comes with a life saved.