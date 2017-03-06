Pres. Lungu Urged To Always Consult Before Making Pronouncements

Former Mulungushi Textile Deputy Managing Director Albert Chifita has advised President Edgar Lungu to always consult before making any pronouncemets.

Speaking on MUVI TV’S Assignment Programe on Sunday night, Mr. Chifita said it was wrong for President Lungu to announce the opening of Mulungushi Textiles when things were not in place.

During the hype of Campaigns ahead of the August 11, 2016 elections, President Lungu announced the re-opening of Mulungushi Textiles, the pronouncement Mr Chifita has described as a campaign gimmick.