President Lungu Calls for End to GBV

President Edgar Lungu says gender-based violence in all its forms is abominable and must be stopped at all costs.

He has expressed sadness that women, who are life givers are killing their partners in gruesome circumstances and are equally murdered by men.

President Lungu has assured women that government will support both public and private driven interventions aimed at advancing women and girls in the country.

And President Lungu says 14, 000 girls from 16 of the poorest districts in secondary schools who have been put on the education and women empowerment in livelihoods-GEWEL-project starting this year.

He was speaking at the celebrations of women’s day in Lusaka.

During the event a moment of silence was observed in memory of the departed and survivors of GBV.