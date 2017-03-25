Public Prosecutors Unpaid Since Last Year

Public prosecutors have alleged that the National Prosecution Authority- NPA has not put them on the payroll since they were attached to the authority last year.
Some prosecutors who spoke on condition of anonymity claim the Chief Administrator was going round the country promising them to start getting their salaries by January this year but to date nothing has happened.
They wonder if government through the Directorate of Public Prosecutions has already failed to fund the NPA.
Public prosecutors have alleged that the National Prosecution Authority- NPA has not put them on the payroll since they were attached to the authority last year.