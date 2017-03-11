Soccer Fans Predict Victory for Zambia in Under 20 AFCON Final

Soccer Analyst, Heinz Munene has predicted victory for Zambia in Sunday’s AFCON under 20 final against Senegal.

Munene tells Muvi TV Sports News in Livingstone that the junior Chipolopolo has demonstrated superb football that is likely to win them the top prize.

He however says should the opposite occur the boys are still top favorites on the continent and they have revived the lost glory of the national team.

Munene has urged soccer fans not to allow the fracas that occurred during the game against the Amajita of South Africa to repeat itself in Sunday’s final.

