Solwezi Gullies A Death Trap

Residents of Solwezi’s Kyawama have called on the council to urgently fill-up gullies which have become death traps in the area. One of the residents Susan Banda says the gullies pose a danger to Children, as several have been hurt after falling in them.
She says it is sad that calls on the local authority to address the problem have yielded no results.
