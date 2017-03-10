State Opposing Mutinta’s Decision over Printing Press

The state is opposing the decision by Mutinta Mazoka M’membe to challenge the taking over of the printing press by the police.
Attorney General Likando Kalaluka says police acted within their mandate to take control of the printer and to camp at Mutinta’s residence in Rhodes Park.
The state has therefore asked the Lusaka high court to dismiss the judicial review in which Mutinta is challenging the police decision.
