Suspected Hubby Murderer Insists on being acquitted

Murder suspect Precious Longwe Libebele has insisted that the court acquits her of the charge of murder.

In her final submissions Litebele through her defence lawyer Osborne Ngoma states that the court should find her guilty of the offence of manslaughter, as the state has failed to prove the presence of malice aforethought during the alleged omission of the offence of murder.

She argues that the court should hold her action as lawful because she accidentally shot her husband during the struggle for a gun.

She says she shot her husband in self-defense in fear of being killed and that she acted out of intoxication.

Litebele is alleged to have murdered Akakanda Lubinda Litebele on May 25, 2016.