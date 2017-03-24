Three Lawyers Petition Lusaka High Court Over LAZ

Three lawyers have petitioned the Lusaka High Court over the decision by the Law Association of Zambia- LAZ to infringe on their right to freedom of expression.

Makebi Zulu, Hobday Kabwe and Anna MwitwaMwewa have asked the court to declare rule 17 of the legal practitioners practice unconstitutional, null and void as it forbids them from enjoying their right to freedom of expression.

Mr Zulu who is also Malambo Member of Parliament and Eastern province minister says the rule which forbids lawyers to comment on a matter of public interest before being cleared by LAZ is an infringement of freedom of expression.