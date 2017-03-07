Two Lake Petroleum Fuel Tankers Impounded

Two Fuel tankers belonging to Lake Petroleum have been impounded due to the company’s alleged failure to adhere to the ban on importation of fuel imposed on Oil Marketing Companies-OMCs.

Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA which impounded the two tankers has also sealed off gates to Continental depot where one of the tankers had offloaded the commodity from Tanzania.

An official at the Customs Services office in Kapiri Mposhi has told MUVI TV NEWS that the issue is under investigation.

And Petroleum Transporters Association of Zambia General Secretary Benson Tembo says it is unfortunate that some OMC’s have continued dubiously transporting fuel from other countries without regard for the law.

Mr. Tembo has since urged the Energy Regulation Board-ERB to take keen interest in the matter in order to avoid the recent standoff between local drivers and foreign transporters.

