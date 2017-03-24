Uncertainty Hovers Over FAZ AGM Outcome

Football stakeholders have continued to appeal to football councilors to think beyond their personal differences during the Annual General Meeting on Saturday.
Soccer analyst Andrew Kamanga says the proposal in the FAZ constitution is progressive and councilors should vote for the enactment of the constitution.
Kamanga hopes the councilors will put aside their differences and vote for the enactment of the FAZ constitution to avoid FIFA ban.
