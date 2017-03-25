UNZA Lecturers Censure Professor Luo

University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union- UNZALARU has advised government to focus on improving funding at the higher institution of learning rather than find faults.

The statement comes following Professor Nkandu Luo’s media remarks that scientists at UNZA failed to find a solution to last year’s army worms outbreak because the institution lacks competent lecturers and researchers.

UNZALARU President Dr. Evans Lampi says Professor Luo’s statement is uncalled for especially because government has failed to adequately fund research programs at UNZA.

He says lecturers have been depending on funding from institutions based outside the country and are sometimes forced to use their own moneys to conduct research.