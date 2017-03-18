UPND Calls for Transparent Land Audit

The UPND on the Copperbelt has called for a transparent land audit to ascertain the extent of land that has been illegally acquired in Ndola district.

UPND Copperbelt spokesperson Kennedy Kalunga says senior chief Chiwala’s revelations that there is corruption in land matters should be taken seriously by government.

Mr. Kalunga says there is a possibility that a few cadres are benefiting from land at the expense of many Zambians.