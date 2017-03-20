UTH Low Cost CT Scan Still Down

Patients with ailments requiring CT scan are being made to wait for longer hours before being attended to due to the non-functioning of the machine from the low cost.
The only functioning machine in the High cost require patients to pay, resulting in those without money being treated as second class.
Over 30 patients who arrived at the hospital as early as 06:00 hours were still in the queue by 12:00 hours.
