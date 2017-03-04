UTH Staff Negligence Probe Makes Head ways

The Ministry of Health has made headways in investigating alleged staff negligence at the University Teaching Hospital-UTH maternity ward.

Ministry spokesperson, Dr. Kennedy Malama says some information regarding the case of a woman whose baby died shortly after deliver due to staff negligence have been gathered.

He has cautioned health personnel to work diligently with the public to prevent any cases or allegations of negligence.

In October last year 36 year old Jacklyn Malunga lost her baby at UTH labour ward in circumstances she terms as negligence.