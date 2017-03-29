Workers At Public Broadcaster Still Unpaid

Workers at the national broadcaster are demanding for the removal of the entire senior management citing financial indiscipline by senior managers.

Workers through their union leaders have clearly indicated that there is need for change of management at the corporation if all the workers concerns are to be addressed.

Zambia Union of Broadcasters and Information Disseminators President ChombaYumbealso expressed sadness that management is accused the workers of belonging to a named political party.

They have vowed to continue with the sit in protest which has now entered second day if management is not fired.

Meanwhile, their counterparts on the Copperbelt have given management a two day ultimatum to pay them their salaries before grave consequences are unleashed.

Zambia Union of Broadcasters and Information Disseminators northern region Chairperson Chabwela Zulu says workers are under pressure to pay bills.

And National Union of Communication Workers Kitwe Branch Secretary Florence Hangomasays among the demands the workers have put forward include the resignation of ZNBC Director General Richard Mwanza.