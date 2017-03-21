ZAF Officer’s Murder Continues Raising Questions

Questions as to who killed Zambia Airforce-ZAF Flight Sergeant Mark Choongwa have continued to arise with

Government now says it has instituted investigations into Choongwa’sbrutal murder which occurred on Friday March 17, 2017.

At a joint news press briefing in Lusaka today, Defence Minister,DaviesChamawith his Home Affairs counterpart Stephen Kampyongo disclosed that no suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the murder.

The duo have since assured the nation of thorough investigations into the matter.

On Sunday, March 19, 2017, Lusaka Province Police commissioner Nelson Phiri claimed Choongwa was beaten by some inmates at Woodlands Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights and Amnesty Executive Director Frederick Mulenga Chinsalahas wondered where the police officers on duty were at the time the inmates were beatingChoongwa to the point of death.