Zambia At Risk Of Missing Under 20 World Cup

Zambia is on the verge of missing the forthcoming Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

This follows the Football Association of Zambia-FAZ`s failure to adopt CAF and FIFA additional statutes in its constitution.

Zambia has been delaying to implement the FIFA statutes for the past one year despite seeking an extension which elapsed in March last year.

FAZ has up to March 31st, 2017 to adopt the FIFA statutes to serve the country from the embarrassment of being suspended.

FAZ President, Andrew Kamanga has since appealed to the football councilors to ensure the amended constitution is passed to avoid the FIFA suspension.