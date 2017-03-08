Zambia Takes On South Africa in Under 20 AFCON Semi-Final

Guinea coach Mandjou Diallo says he is looking forward to facing Zambia in the finals of the Under 20 Africa Cup of Nations if the host country makes it.

Speaking ahead of his team’s semi-final match against Senegal, the over confident Diallo is sure that the West Africans passage to the semi-finals will not be difficult.

He says while Guinea already see themselves in the final, it’s Zambia’s duty to work hard against South Africa for a place in Sunday’s final.

The match between the Young Chipolopolo and Amajita is currently underway.

And Senegal coach Joseph Koto has thanked Copperbelt fans and has promised them a perfect sendoff when the team plays their last game in Ndola before going to Lusaka.