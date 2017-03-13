Zambia U-20 Are The 2017 Junior Afcon Champions

The Zambia Under-20 National soccer team has won the 2017 Junior Africa Cup of Nations after beating superstitious Senegal in the final played at Lusaka’s Heroes Stadium.

Not even the Juju could help Senegal this time around as the Junior Chipolopolo boys held on to their performance.

It was Patson Daka’s goal in the 16th minute and Edward Chilufya’s second goal in the 35th minute that gave the Bestone Chambeshi tutored side the victory before the capacity crowd.

Earlier in the day, Guinea settled for the third place with a 2-1 win over South Africa.

The game which saw South Africa score through Liam Jordan in the sixth minute, however ended in the West Africa’s favour with an own goal from South Africa’s Katlego Mohamme in the eighth minute and a neatly taken penalty by Guinea’s Naby Bangoura in the 84th minute after Amajita’s celebrated player Tercious Malepe handled