Zambia Under-20 Players Cautious Ahead Of Game against Egypt

Zambia Under-20 striker Patson Daka says Saturday’s group ‘A’ final game against three-time Champions Egypt will be treated with all the seriousness it deserves.

Daka says despite having secured a semi-final spot and ultimately world cup place, the team will not be complacent against the junior pharaohs.

The Egyptians who have been dominating over the Zambians in almost all competitions will need to beat Zambia to secure a semifinal berth as Mali and Guinea all stand a chance of making the final four.

The junior Chipolopolo boys who have already qualified to the 2017 Korea World cup are leading the group with six points while Egypt are second with two points .

Mali and Guinea are on one point each and their fate will be decided in the penultimate clash scheduled for Saturday at Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa stadium.